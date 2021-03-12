Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.93.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $75.44 on Monday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,795 shares of company stock worth $18,633,243 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $65,789,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

