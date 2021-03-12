FairCoin (FAIR) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $23,778.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001284 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069518 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003624 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.