Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) versus Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Financial Comparison

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 18.26% 98.78% 16.29% Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fair Isaac and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 7 0 2.88 Lyft 0 8 24 0 2.75

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus target price of $505.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Lyft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 10.36 $236.41 million $8.55 53.65 Lyft $3.62 billion 5.58 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -6.19

Fair Isaac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Lyft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, financial crimes compliance, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools through FICO Decision Management Suite, as well as associated professional services. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

