Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.41. The stock had a trading volume of 415,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,492,992. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,385,666 shares of company stock worth $369,792,770. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

