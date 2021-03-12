Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 103.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.