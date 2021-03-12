Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Exterran by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Exterran by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Exterran during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

