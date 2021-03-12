Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $159.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $173.90 and last traded at $173.39, with a volume of 64248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.58.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,715 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

