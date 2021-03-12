Expanse (EXP) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $36,561.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,947.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.26 or 0.03115894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.00365270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.15 or 0.00931503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00389921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.00324942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00262586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020945 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars.

