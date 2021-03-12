eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.66 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $703,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,597,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,442,148.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,778,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,326,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $23,994,800 in the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.