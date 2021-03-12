Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 89,827 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,827 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701,488 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 501,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,245,000 after acquiring an additional 351,511 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

