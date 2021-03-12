Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,765 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $46.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,070.41. The stock had a trading volume of 58,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,572. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,008.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,745.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

