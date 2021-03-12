Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,939 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,939 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX opened at $242.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.21 and its 200 day moving average is $243.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.