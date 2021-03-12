Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145,072 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 145,072 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 23,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $7,289,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 740,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,541. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.16.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.