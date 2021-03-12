Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after buying an additional 89,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

