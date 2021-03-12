Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.33 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,407 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.