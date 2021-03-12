Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2,018.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.68. The company has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

