Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Shares of AKAM opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

