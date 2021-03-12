Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.49

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.40, with a volume of 15122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.15.

XTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$446.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$100,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,949.25. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$29,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 966,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,730,780.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.