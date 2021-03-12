Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli Sells 9,050 Shares

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$100,002.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,949.25.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Paul Riganelli sold 10,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Riganelli sold 200 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$2,204.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total transaction of C$26,515.00.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Exco Technologies Limited has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

