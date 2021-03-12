Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Underperform

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,651,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,502,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after purchasing an additional 985,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 127.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $196,270,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after acquiring an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.