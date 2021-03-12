Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Up 11.6%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares shot up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49. 600,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,733,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several research firms recently commented on EOLS. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

