Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Up 11.6%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares shot up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49. 600,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,733,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
Several research firms recently commented on EOLS. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.69.
About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
