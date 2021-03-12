EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.21. 4,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $3,685,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.