EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner Sells 5,125 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $211,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,785.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $258,372.30.

On Monday, January 25th, John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $165,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $80,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $262,983.75.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,827. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

