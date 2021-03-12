Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.