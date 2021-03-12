Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 3,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,970. The firm has a market cap of $547.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

