Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 3,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,970. The firm has a market cap of $547.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.
In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.
