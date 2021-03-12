Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $7.62 on Monday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

