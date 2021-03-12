Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Etsy by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

ETSY stock opened at $206.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average is $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.