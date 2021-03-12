Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Up 6.5%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.34. 158,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 163,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.29.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.
Featured Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.