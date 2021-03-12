Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Up 6.5%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.34. 158,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 163,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 971,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

