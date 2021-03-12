Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at KeyCorp

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.31.

NYSE:ESS traded up $10.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.00. 18,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.80 and its 200-day moving average is $234.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $281.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $137,715,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after purchasing an additional 213,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

