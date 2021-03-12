Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $277.00 to $300.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $283.00 and last traded at $283.00, with a volume of 1525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.11.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 185.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $379,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.80 and a 200 day moving average of $234.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

