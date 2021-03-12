Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $33,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,702,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,152,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $272.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.19. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

