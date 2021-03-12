Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Essent Group stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Essent Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Essent Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

