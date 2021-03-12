ESL Trust Services LLC Sells 885 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ESL Trust Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

