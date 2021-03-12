Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

EBKDY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

