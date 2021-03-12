Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

EBKDY stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

