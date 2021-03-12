Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MongoDB, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for MongoDB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

Shares of MDB opened at $327.26 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.01 and its 200-day moving average is $302.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

