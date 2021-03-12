Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.77.

HBM stock opened at C$9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.66%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.