Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Transphorm, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Transphorm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

TGAN stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

