Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

BDI opened at C$3.49 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.23.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

