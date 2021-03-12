Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $750.00 at Mizuho

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

Equinix stock opened at $654.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.56. Equinix has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $617,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 161.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

