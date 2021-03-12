Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Equifax were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equifax by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.99.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

