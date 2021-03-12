EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

EQT stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

