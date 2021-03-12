Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,880 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sony by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,385,000 after purchasing an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Sony by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

