Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $47.60. 49,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,151. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

