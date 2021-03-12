Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 736 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.16. 941,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,999,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $357.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

