Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $127.61. The stock had a trading volume of 264,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,430. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

