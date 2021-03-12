Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 59,606 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after buying an additional 288,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 122,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.26. 20,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,865. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

