EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Trading Up 5.9%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.28. Approximately 869,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,151,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

