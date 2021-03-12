Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Trading Up 10%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 2,043,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 342,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 126,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

