Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells $4,546,000.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $49.64.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.